Roy A. Johnson
Roy A. Johnson, 81, of Taunton, MA, passed away peacefully and gently on November 17, 2020, with his loving wife, Ginny, by his side. He was the beloved husband of Virginia L. (Nolin) Johnson, whom he married on January 28, 2006 on a quiet beach on the island of Oahu, HI. He was also the husband of the late Cynthia G. (Royer) Johnson who passed away in May 2005.
Born on January 26, 1939 in Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, MA, he was the son of the late Raymond W. Johnson and the late Ruth (Mohr) Johnson.
Most of his life was lived in Attleboro and he attended Attleboro schools before entering the United States Navy early in 1956 where he served as a Machinist Mate on board of the USS Albany and then was among the men who commissioned the USS Ranger Air Craft Carrier. He happily sailed the mighty seas crossing the equator and sailed around Cape Horn. He received an honorable discharge in December 1959.
After his military discharge, he worked and was trained in the heating industry by his brother-in-law, Ralph J. Baumgartel, with whom Roy worked for several years. He worked for Dwyer Heating in Attleboro before starting his own business, Roy's Heating & Air Conditioning which he ran in the greater Attleboro area for over 25 years. He was admired by his customers and they were very loyal to him. They appreciated his over 50 years of experience and especially his honesty. He worked until he was 75 years old.
Roy had a wonderful sense of humor that everyone loved. He and Ginny loved traveling and made three trips to Europe, Alaska, twice to Hawaii and Disney World, Niagara Falls, and many senior trips. He enjoyed word search puzzles, computer games, cooking, animals, playing cards with the "old guys" on Tuesday afternoons, and just being home with his wife.
Roy was the father of Susan E. (Johnson) Whalen and son-in-law, Scott, of Beaumont, Texas; Ruth Ann (Johnson) Howe and son-in-law, Barry, of Rhode Island; and Deanna R (Johnson) O'Clair and son-in-law, John, of Attleboro. He was the stepfather of Kathleen M. (Cotter) Bentley of Warwick, RI; John D. Cotter of Tolland, MA; Joseph P. Cotter of Agawam, MA; Lisa L. (Cotter) Bouvier of Attleboro; Bridgette M. (Cotter) Cobb of North Attleboro, MA; and Timothy P. Cotter of Vermillion, South Dakota. He also had 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was the dear brother of Amy (Johnson) Long of Attleboro, MA and the brother-in-law of Flora (Hoyt) Johnson of South Attleboro, MA. Roy was predeceased by his siblings: the late Louise (Johnson) Baumgartel, Barbara (Johnson) Watson, Florence (Johnson) Paille, Dorothy (Johnson) Radnor, and Raymond Johnson Jr., and many friends.
Visitation and a Memorial Service Celebrating Roy's life will be held in the Spring of 2021 once it is safer to congregate.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA at a later date.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Roy may be made to either HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
