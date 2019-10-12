|
|
Roy L. Barnes, Sr., age 74, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (McGovern) Barnes, who recently died on February 2, 2019. They were wed for thirty-three years.
Born in Middleboro, MA, on August 4, 1945, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged from active duty on August 13, 1969 with the rank of Technical Sergeant.
Prior to retiring, Mr. Barnes was a truck driver for twenty years. He drove for Ames Distribution Center in Mansfield and also when the company operated under the name of Zayre. Following retirement, he worked part time at the Millhaus Apartments in Mansfield and in the maintenance department for Mansfield Public Schools.
A resident of Mansfield for the past thirty-six years, Roy was a proud member of the Mansfield Post 3264, where he served as a former treasurer and as a member of the honor guard and color guard.
Roy's family was the focal point of his life. He loved doing projects around his home and will always be remembered as a man who could fix anything.
He is survived by his devoted children: Lynn Merrill and her husband Sonny, Dawn McCarthy and her husband Mike, Roy Barnes, Jr. and his wife Michele, Michele Orlando and Steven Orlando and his spouse Adrian. He was the cherished grandfather of Creighton, Talon, Brody, Michael, Sean, Colin, Samantha, Macayla, Roy, III, Kaylee, Dallas and Brady and great grandfather of Mylah, Scarlette and Lilyana. He is also survived by many siblings, as well as many nieces and nephews.
His funeral service, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Wednesday, October 16th at 10:30 A.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 12:30 P.M.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, October 15th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home.
Due to the limitation of flowers allowed at the National Cemetery, please consider making a donation in Roy's memory to New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St. #2601, Boston, MA 02108.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 12, 2019