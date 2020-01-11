|
Royden Greenleaf "Bud" Colby, age 85, formerly of Mansfield, MA, passed away peacefully at his home in Oak Island, NC, on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Born on Westport Island, ME, on December 13, 1934, he was the youngest and last surviving child of the late Royden and Florence Colby. Bud was raised on Westport until his family moved to Massachusetts. After graduating from Foxboro High School in 1952, Bud met and married his beloved Priscilla and they raised their family on Hall Street in Mansfield, MA. He cherished his family and home and enjoyed deer hunting in Maine, fishing at Cape Cod, and camping throughout New England. He also loved sports and was a devoted New England Patriots fan. Bud was an excellent finished carpenter and for several years worked with his brother, Norris, and his father, building homes. He went on to become Facilities Manager at Princess House until his retirement in 2004. Upon retirement, Bud and Priscilla moved to Oak Island, NC, to be closer to their children. He continued to enjoy camping in the Smoky Mountains area for several years and his dog Missy was always at his side. He is survived by Priscilla to whom he was wed for 64 years, and by his four children: Donna Morin (Ray) of Oak Island; Brian (Lei) of Whiteville, NC; Mark (Gina) of Leland, NC; and Kenneth (Lisa) of Shallotte, NC. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held this spring/summer on Westport Island. Condolences may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
