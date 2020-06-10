



Rudolph (Rudy) William Sibilia, Patriarch of the Sibilia family, passed away peacefully early Sunday June 7th, 2020 with his wife Dora by his side at the family home in Mansfield, MA. Rudy was 91 years old when he passed, born in Mansfield on November 15, 1928. He is survived by his beloved wife Dora L. Sibilia (Mei) whom he was married to for 68 years, two sons, Thomas Sibilia and his wife Terry, William Sibilia and his partner Lisa, two daughters, Cindy Sturtevant and her husband Peter, Carol D'Ambra and her husband Gary. He is also survived by 10 grand children, 11 great grand children, many nieces and nephews whom he adored very much and is predeceased by his brother Dr. Phillip B. Sibilia and his surviving wife Pauline.



Raised in Mansfield, he was a long time Mansfield resident. He graduated from Coyle High school in Taunton, MA and received his associates degree from Franklin Technical Institute. He also received a teaching degree from Fitchburg State College. He was affiliated with the Knights of Columbus since the age of 18 and attained rank of Grand Knight. Rudy was also affiliated with the Retired Teachers Association in the Commonwealth of MA.



Rudy worked as an Electrical foreman for both the Mansfield Bleachery and Texas Instruments. His love for the Electrical trade drove him to earn his teachers degree at Fitchburg state and he went on to become an Electrical Instructor for the Blue Hills Vocational School in Canton, MA. He was licensed in MA as a journeyman and Master Electrician. He also taught the MA Electrical Code at Mansfield High School and Blue Hills Vocational School. After retiring from teaching, he was appointed as the Electrical Inspector for the town of Mansfield. He retired as the Town Inspector in 2010 and ended his long career in the electrical field at the age of 81.

Rudy was very active. He loved to dance, he attended Arthur Murry's school of Dance and enjoyed dancing with Dora to Big Band Music. He was a devote catholic who taught Sunday school. He loved sports and was a little league coach in Mansfield for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to go bird hunting. Rudy and Dora loved to travel both domestically and internationally. They visited many places like Italy, England, Belgium, France, Canada and Hawaii. His favorite trip was Italy where he visited birth town of his father (Antonio) in Avellino.

He was widely known in town, respected and loved by so many …… "Honey, Rudy, Dad, Pa, Pazi" …. will be dearly missed.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please understand there will be very limited public viewing hours on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 9-11:30am in Boston Cremation, 115 N Main St, Mansfield, MA. Private burial services will be held for the immediate family only.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store