Ruth A. Lemonde, 94, of Norton formerly of South Attleboro, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Wingate at Norton. She was the loving wife of the late Arthur O. Lemonde.
Born on December 12, 1925 in Pawtucket, RI she was a daughter of the late William and Hope (Whiting) Hathaway.
Ruth was a homemaker and a longtime member of the Bethany Congregational Church in South Attleboro. She also was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary group.
Ruth enjoyed sewing, gardening and preserving her vegetables from her own garden.
She is survived by her son, Don Lemonde and his wife Debbie of Plainville; a daughter, Sandy Benker of Attleboro; her grandchildren, Scott Lemonde of Walpole, Wendy Ricci of Waltham, Tom Benker of Attleboro and Peter Benker of Attleboro; her great grandchildren, Kate, Miles, Colin and Amelia; her brothers, Elmer Ray Hathaway of Pennsylvania and Robert Hathaway of Pawtucket, RI; also many nieces and nephews.
Ruth is sister of the late William Hathaway, Norman Hathaway, Gladys Smith and Gertrude Langdeau.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the caregivers at Wingate at Norton for their dedication in caring for Ruth.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 27 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro, MA. Burial with a graveside service will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery and Arboretum, Mt. Hope Street, North Attleboro.
For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, please do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
in memory of Ruth.
To send Ruth's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com