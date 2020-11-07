Ruth E. (Holdgate) Brastow, age 88, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 at Milford Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Gladys (St. John) Holdgate.
Ruth was born on May 28, 1932 in Attleboro. After graduating from Attleboro High School in 1950, she went to work at Mason Box Company and later helped her husband start Conceptual Engineering (later Automated Emblem Supplies, Inc.). She married her late husband Carl Brastow on October 29, 1950 at the Central Congregational Church in Attleboro Falls.
Ruth was a long time member of the Foxborough Country Club and was named Women's Club Champion seven times. After retiring, Ruth enjoyed many great things in life, including Scrabble, Bingo, Bowling, Words with Friends, the music of Max Raabe, and most of all spending time with three sons and their families. Her love of humor and intellectual conversation was a gift to everyone who knew her.
Devoted mother of Kim Brastow and his wife Kathleen Camacho Brastow of North Attleboro, Jeff Brastow and his wife Janice Treweek Brastow of Foxborough and Evan Brastow and his wife Joanne Taglione Brastow of Norton. Loving grandmother of Tracy, Greg, Jennifer, Stephanie and Erin. Great grandmother of Juliana, Hudson and Eli. Sister of Robert Holgate and his wife Danielle of North Attleboro, Catherine Stranz of North Attleboro and the late Russell Holgate of Attleboro and Helen McKearney of Rehoboth.
Funeral services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, Foxborough.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the American Heart Association
, 300 5 th Avenue, Waltham, MA 02760.