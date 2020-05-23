Ruth Ardell Fish, aged 89, wife of the late Gerald Oswald Fish, died of COVID-19 on May 1, 2020. She is remembered as a spunky, determined woman who touched the lives of many young people in the area. Her activities over the years included advisor to the Allen Avenue PTA,Methodist Youth Fellowship, 4-H leader, Girl Scout leader, Camp Shady Pines camp counselor,

and high school band chaperone.

Ruth was well known for helping set up at Keyboard for Kids recitals for the last 40 plus years, and the many families who knew her remember her as a smiling, cheerful, energetic woman with a great sense of humor.

In the 1970's Ruth worked at the North Attleboro High School cafeteria during the school year and the Martin School Headstart program during the summer months. She later became supervisor of housekeeping and a union representative at Wrentham State School. After her retirement from WSS, she worked part time at the Hockomock YMCA School's Out Program where she was known as "grandma."

Ruth enjoyed gardening and was known to rise very early to beat the heat. She took up woodworking at age 70 and produced products which she sold at local craft fairs. Ruth enjoyed her painting classes and spent many happy hours in her home studio. She loved driving her truck around town to pay her bills, and will be fondly remembered by many people in town as the "cookie lady" who liked to deliver cookies to local businesses and various town departments. She often joked that she was "president of the 9:00 to 3:00 club" of senior citizenswho preferred to drive while children were in school. Ruth was a big supporter of live music.

She enjoyed attending concerts and having a "girl's night out" with her good friend Barbara Lamb.

Ruth will be sorely missed by her daughter Lynda Fish, her daughter Mary Fish and her husband Ian Bentley, her two grandsons Graeme and Tristan Bentley, her brother-in-law Robert Fish and his wife Claudette, her "adopted" daughter Julia Yan and her daughter Sherry Yan, Andrew and Susan McGuirk of Utah, Michael and Brittney McGuirk and their daughter Scarlett of Florida,

James and Heather McGuirk and their daughter Kate of Minnesota.

A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

