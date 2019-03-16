Ruth G. Stewart, 91, of Wrentham, passed peacefully on March 12, 2019 in Norwood Hospital. A long time resident of Wrentham, she was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Stewart who passed in 2003.



Born in Norwood, MA on July 7, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Ruth (Figueira) McNamara. Ruth was educated in the Wrentham Center School. In earlier days she had worked at Marshall's card shop located in Cook's Hall, writing verses on cards, and later retired from the Foxboro Company after many years of service. She enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.



Ruth is survived by her son in law, Gregory Dearden of Wrentham, her grandsons, Shawn Dearden of Bellingham, and Eric Dearden of Auburn, MA, and four great grandchildren, Riley, Ryan, Sage, and Scarlette.



She was predeceased by her cherished daughter, Cheryl Dearden, and her brothers Wendell McNamara, Ronald McNamara and Thomas McNamara.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, March 19th from 4-8 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham MA 02093. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 20th in the funeral home at 11 AM. Burial will be in Wrentham Center Cemetery following the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: , cancer.org.



Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary