NORTH ATTLEBORO Ruth M. Miller, age 100, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Maples Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Wrentham surrounded by her devoted family. She was the loving wife of John M. Miller who died in 1989.
Born August 24, 1919 in Pforzheim, Germany, she was a daughter of the late Gustav and Elsa (Fehr) Beyersdorfer.
Ruth emigrated to the United States at the age of 5 and grew up in Plainville. She was a graduate of Plainville High School and moved to Grove Street in North Attleboro in 1954.
She worked for C.S. Peterson Co. for many years and a short time at Hilsingers Co. before retiring over 30 years ago.
She was active with the Live Yers at the Hockomock YMCA and also the Kalmia Club. Ruth also volunteered at the Red Cross and Lenores Kitchen.
She was a longtime active parishioner at Grace Episcopal Church in North Attleboro where she was a member of the Altar Guild, the church food pantry and helped with the soup kitchen.
Ruth and her family celebrated her 100th birthday last month.
She is survived by four children: John E. Miller and wife Susan of Attleboro, Stephen D. Miller and companion Robin of Wareham, Susan B. Pelletier and husband Paul of Plainville and Richard S. Miller and wife Cindy of Attleboro Falls.
Shes also survived by 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was sister of the late Johanna Beyersdorfer and Adolph Fehr.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, September 10 from 4-7 p.m. at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
There will also be a time of visitation on Wednesday, September 11 from 9 to 10 a.m. with a service in the funeral home at 10 a.m. followed by burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery & Arboretum, Attleboro Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.alz.org.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 7, 2019