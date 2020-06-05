Ruth M. (Martin) Vittorini
Ruth M. Vittorini

Dateline: Norton, MA

Ruth M (Martin) Vittorini of Norton, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles J Vittorini, to whom she was wed for twenty-eight years at the time of his death in 1982.

Devoted Mother of Patricia Tessitore and her husband Nicholas of Norton, Charles Vittorini and his wife Pat of Canton, Nancy Vittorini of N Attleboro, David Vittorini and his wife Susan of Hyde Park, Maryellen Hopkins and her husband Robert of Attleboro, and the late John W. Vittorini. She was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Shea) Martin.

Ruth began her training as a "Meema" at the age of 38 to her Grandson Christopher Vittorini followed by 14 more Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. Ruth is also survived by many nieces and nephews, her best friend Marge Iampietro and a host of friends at Beta Community Services of Attleboro, from where she retired, at the age of 81.

Ruth cherished the times spent with her adoring family, especially lifelong memories created while vacationing with family in Marshfield and Delray, Florida

Her funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 9th at 10:30 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 1 Power St., Norton. Burial will be private.

Visiting hours are omitted and those wishing may remember Ruth with a donation in her memory made to VNA Hospice, 10 Emory St., Attleboro, MA 02703.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton.



To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com

Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Saint Mary's Church
