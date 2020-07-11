Ruth Mary (Dalton )Pierce, 88, of Attleboro passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard W. Pierce.
Born in Attleboro, Ruth was the daughter of the late Patrick and Florence (Sears) Dalton. Mrs. Pierce was a lifelong Attleboro resident, and was a graduate of Attleboro High School Class of 1950. She worked for many years in the accounts receivable departments for Londons Department Store, and Rojacks Supermarket.
Ruth loved to cook. She made the best chocolate chip cookies, chocolate cake with mocha frosting, apple pie, blueberry muffins, and cranberry bread all from scratch. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren could always count on a cookie or a piece of cake with milk whenever they visited with a bag of goodies to take home. Thanksgiving dinner was her most beloved holiday tradition. She even held a "rehearsal dinner" the night before which drew an equally large crowd of family. Alongside her husband, the two mashed, whipped, and baked the best potatoes, stuffing, turkey, and gravy that her family will always try their best to recreate. Mrs. Pierce enjoyed trips to Cape Cod and New Hampshire, and she was at every sporting event, dance recital, birthday party, and graduation for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She leaves behind her beloved children, Richard Pierce and his wife Cynthia of Attleboro, Marilyn Cassella and her husband David of East Taunton, Robert Pierce and his wife Linda of Attleboro, and Jeffrey Pierce and his wife Amy of Attleboro; grandchildren Melissa Pierce (Shawn Randazzo), Richard Pierce Jr., Erin (Ryan) White, Robin (Derek) Stanley, Kevin (Jessica) Pierce, Cherie (Jorge) Goulart, Samantha Pierce and Ashley Pierce; great-grandchildren Kristin, TJ, Kayleigh, Easton, Richard III, Preston, Jonathan, Nolan, Molly, Devin, Leah, and Ella. She also leaves behind her sister Arlene Boissonneault of South Carolina, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to restrictions, all arrangements are being held privately. Burial will take place in the Massachusetts National Cemetery with her husband Richard. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ruths memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate
or mail donations to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.