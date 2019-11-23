|
Sally A. (McNeil) Hanifin, age 86, passed away peacefully in the Norwood Hospital surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on August 19, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Simon and Margaret (McArthur) McNeil. She spent her early years in the Roxbury and Mission Hill areas of Boston before her family settled in Jamaica Plain. Following her graduation from Saint Joseph's Academy in 1951, Sally quickly found a position with Shawmut Bank in Boston, working as a bank teller.
Sally married her beloved husband, Francis J. "Frank" Hanifin, on June 23, 1962 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Jamaica Plain. The couple made their home together in Roslindale, where Sally took on the role of a homemaker, raising and caring for her young family. As their family grew, Sally and Frank saw an opportunity to move to the suburban town of East Walpole, where they settled in 1971.
Throughout her life, Sally was a true fashionista, who enjoyed dressing up for any occasion. As a woman who enjoyed shopping, she loved searching for the perfect outfit at Kohl's followed by a stop at the Big Y to pick up some groceries for her home and to swing by the customer service desk to try her luck on a scratch ticket. Sally enjoyed her quiet time as well, visiting the Walpole Library to find a new book to enjoy or catching up on episodes of Judge Judy. Most of all, Sally loved being surrounded by her family and was absolutely delighted at the birth of each of her grandchildren.
Beloved wife of Francis J. "Frank" Hanifin.
Loving mother of Mary Beth Hanifin of Foxborough, Francis J. "Frank" Hanifin, Jr. and his wife, Shannon, of Attleboro, Linda A. Aucoin and her husband, Jack, of Attleboro, and Robert L. Hanifin and his wife, Christine, of Wrentham.
Cherished grandmother of Eric Schofield, Colleen Schofield, Brian Hanifin, Christopher Hanifin, Philip Hanifin, Jake Aucoin, and Patrick Aucoin.
Sister of Arthur McNeil of Beverly, Leonard McNeil of Mashpee, Caroline Tacy of Roslindale, the late Joseph McNeil, the late Edward McNeil, the late Gerald McNeil, and the late Harold McNeil.
Also survived by many nieces and nephews, and her beloved cat, Fluffy.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Sally's Life Celebration on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 176 Washington Street, East Walpole on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02904.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2019