NORTH ATTLEBORO – Salvatore "Sam" Santucci, 80, of Broadway, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday April 30, 2019.



Born on December 29, 1938 in Attleboro, Massachusetts he was the loving son of the late Joseph and Mary (Cherella) Santucci.



Sam grew up in Mansfield but moved to North Attleboro 45 years ago and started his own landscaping business.



He enjoyed watching Nascar racing, car shows, was a collector of cars and trains and loved spending time by the water.



Sam is survived by his dear brother Joseph and his wife Donna of North Attleboro and his beloved longtime companion Debbie Smith with whom he shared his home. He is also survived by his two brother- in- laws: Lucien Lavallee of Wrentham and James Herrman of Maryland as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



He was predeceased by his two sisters Marie (Santucci) Lavallee and Katherine (Santucci) Herrman.



Visiting hours will be held on Monday May 6, 2019 from 4-8pm in the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove St. North Attleboro. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hope Health Hospice 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904.



