Samantha Ann Miller
1969 - 2020
Samantha Ann Miller, age 50, passed away in the Milford Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Sam was Born in Norwood, Massachusetts on December 15, 1969. She was raised in Walpole, Massachusetts, where she attended Blessed Sacrament School. She then went on to attend Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, graduating with the Class of 1987. Following her graduation, Sam continued her education taking classes at Stonehill College before earning her associates degree from Dean Junior College in 1989.

From a young age, Sam knew she wanted to work with young children and while still in high school, she took her first childcare position with the Stoney Brook Daycare Center in Walpole. Following her college graduation, Sam settled in Wrentham, where she welcomed her two sons, Michael and Taylor. She continued to develop her career at Stoney Brook, which allowed her to work diligently while still caring for her own children. In 2000, Sam was introduced to the idea of the Adirondack Club in Franklin, which was in its infancy. She quickly came on board and implemented many of her own ideas and philosophies over the past 20 years. She was officially the Children's Service Director, and she held a vital role in the daycare, pre-school, after school care, and the various camps sponsored by the Adirondack Club. Most recently she was recognized for her 20-year anniversary with the company. Over those years, Sam, worked diligently to create a one-of-a-kind environment for both the employees and children.

Despite her love and desires for her workplace and the children she cared for, her own family always came first. She was a dedicated Mom to her two sons, supporting them in both football and hockey through the years. She and her boys settled in Plainville, Massachusetts in 2013, building a family home full of love and support. Her family did not end with her sons; she had a love for all animals, especially the family dogs. In her free time, Sam could be found on the beach with her friends or in the kitchen cooking home cooked meals for family and friends.
Sam is the loving mother of Michael Miller and his fiance, Gina Anselone, and Taylor Miller all of Plainville.
She is the soon to be grandmother of a baby girl, who is due to be born on December 9, 2020.
She is the devoted daughter of Dianne (Rouhow) Cronin of Marion and James Capachin of RI; devoted sister of Christina Cronin, and doting aunt of Lola Minahan and Ruby Samantha Minahan.
Sam is the cherished granddaughter of Carolyn Capachin of Walpole.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Sam's Life Celebration on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 12:00 Noon to 3:00 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole. Her funeral service and interment will be private at the request of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 03:00 PM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 COMMON ST
Walpole, MA 02081-2803
(508) 668-1960
Memories & Condolences
October 30, 2020
Sam will be so missed by our Franklin community, she was the smile and joy of my children’s summer camp and a true and cherished friend to our family. A light has gone out for us. A genuine and true soul. I can only imagine what she was to you, your family are in our thoughts, we will remember her always.
Aileen Kehoe
Friend
October 30, 2020
There are no words. Gone too soon, Sam. I am grateful for all the love you shared with my family. We were lucky to have you as a neighbor and friend. It is the hardest thing I've known, this world without my mother. Your mom loved you so much, Mike & T.
Our hearts are with you,
Yo-Jean and family
Yo-Jean
Neighbor
October 30, 2020
Words can’t express how thankful our family is that we got to know Sam. She and her team helped take care of our kids for many years. She always had a smile. We will miss her, but so glad she was part of our lives.
Alysia Coppelman
October 30, 2020
Michael and Taylor - your Mom was a wonderful person and she will always be looking over you to keep you safe and happy. May she Rest In Peace.
The Hurley Family
Hurley
Friend
October 29, 2020
October 29, 2020
I’m so grateful I had Samantha with me at Blessed Sacrament. She was a shining star and if there was anyone I wanted the nuns or Mrs Stanley to yell at me for talking to-during class, in-line or at church it was Samantha! I’m sorry our paths never crossed again. I’ll never forget you and the way your eyes sparkled when you grinned! xoxoxo
Laura Lorusso Peterson
Classmate
October 29, 2020
Sam was a light for us and our children. A kind and caring person with a warm smile. We are so sad to hear of your passing. You are greatly missed. ~The Church Family
Julie Church
October 29, 2020
Completely heartbroken. Sam was a true Superhero, and we all are much better for knowing her. Hoping we all keep her unstopable spirit alive.
John Croatti
Friend
October 29, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Middleton Family
Acquaintance
