Samuel G. "Sam" Cutillo, age 90, a lifelong resident of Mansfield, passed away peacefully, in the presence of his loving family on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Wingate at Norton. He was the beloved husband of Joan M. (Daley) Cutillo, to whom he was wed on December 15, 1951.



Born in Mansfield, MA on August 9, 1928, he was a loving son of the late Michael and Rose (Regone) Cutillo.



Sam grew up and was educated in Mansfield. During WW II, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged from duty on August 8, 1949 and was the recipient of the World War II Victory Medal and the China Service Medal.



A well liked and respected member of the Mansfield community, Mr. Cutillo was the proud owner of Sam's Barber Shop, which he operated in Mansfield for many-many years.



A communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield, Sam's activities included being a member and past president of the Mansfield Lions Club, a charter member of the Mansfield Lodge of Elks and a longtime member of the Mansfield Housing Authority.



Sam truly loved spending time with his adoring family and friends. He treasured the memories of annual trips to Lake George and Hyannis and especially looked forward to Sunday's spent by the pool, relaxing and barbequing with his loved ones.



In addition to his beloved wife of sixty-seven years, he is survived by his devoted children: Ronald F. Cutillo and his wife Jo-Anne of Mansfield, Diane M. Tibbetts and her husband John of Foxboro, Karen E. Walker of Taunton and Jeffrey M. Cutillo and his wife Wendy of Mansfield. He was the dear brother of John Cutillo and his wife Joanne of Arizona and the late Emily Lortie, Anna Burges, Joseph Cutillo and Ronald Cutillo. He is also survived by his cherished 9 grandchildren, 3 great granddaughters, as well as many nieces and nephews.



His funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 20th at 10:30 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial with military honors will follow at the Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield.



Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, February 19th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at The Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Sam's memory to the Massachusetts Lions Eye Research Fund, Inc., Attn: Dr. James Roth, Treasurer, 43 Stewart Terrace, Belmont, MA 02478.



To send the Cutillo family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 18, 2019