YUMA, AZ – Sandra Jean Coughlin, 69, of Yuma, Arizona passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Born on March 27, 1951 in Woonsocket, RI she was a daughter of the late Frederick C. and Josephine (Rec) Coughlin.
Before moving to Yuma, Sandra resided in Brentwood, California and Attleboro. She was a graduate of Bishop Feehan High School and then pursued her education at Bryant University and Newbury College.
Sandra was the Director of Operations at the Kipp Bridge Charter School in Oakland, CA. She was strong advocate for children of need, never having children, she loved her children at the KIPP school and always watched out for children. Sandra was an acting advocate for children of need through the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of Arizona. She also volunteered at the animal shelters in Yuma, AZ including the Humane Society in Yuma.
Sandra loved flowers and especially the scent of lavender. She enjoyed traveling, spending time on the beach and being by the water. Sandra disliked the snow but loved a New England lobster and attending "Happy Hour" in Yuma with all her friends. She enjoyed attending all the gatherings, parties and functions that the Yuma Housing Authority put together for their tenants. Sandra was an avid sports fan, always cheering for the New England Patriots and the Golden State Warriors. Her favorite athlete was Stephen "Steph" Curry II of the Warriors. She loved going for massages and attending shows and plays. Sandra had a witty personality with a strong opinion on all matters and was never afraid to speak the truth. She was an avid animal lover and adored her cocker spaniel "Bailey" and her adopted cats.
Sandra is survived by her brother, Willian Coughlin and his wife, Debbie of Yuma, AZ; her nephew, Frederick Coughlin III and his wife, Lisa and their children, Ashely and Kyle all of Cumberland, RI.
She was the sister of the late Frederick Coughlin, Jr and his wife, Claudette Coughlin of Woonsocket, R.I.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck St., Attleboro.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 10 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main St., Attleboro. Burial will be held privately at a later date.
For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, please do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandra's name may be made to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037 or directly at http://www.humanesociety.org/
or to the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) directly at https://voicesforcasachildren.org/donate/
To send Sandra's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com