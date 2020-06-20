DAVIS, SANDRA L. (Sawkiewicz) of Easton formerly of Norwood and Versailles, KY passed away suddenly on June 14, 2020 at the age of 54. Beloved daughter of William (Dick) Sawkiewicz and stepmom Sue Ann Coleman of Plainville and the late Lyn (Trader) Scott and her late stepfather Arthur (Scotty) Scott of Norwood. Loving sister of Anne Cimon and her husband Ron Pellowe of Sharon and sister Marylou and Jim McDermott of N. Attleboro. Cherished Aunt of Dan Cimon, Oliver Cimon, Ryan Cimon, Melissa McDermott and Patrick McDermott. Loved by many friends. Sandy will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, creativity and sense of humor; as an amazing artist, her paintings are cherished by all. Sandy devoted her time and energy to social justice issues - from teaching women to defend themselves to her work with the Humane Society. She also truly loved animals, especially her late bassets Lily and Copper, and her beagles Sybil and Sally. She graduated from Norwood High School in 1983. Sandy was an avid Boston sports fan, music lover and strong supporter of the local art scene. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4-7pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington Street Norwood, MA with a private family service immediately following. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Woodford Humane Society www.woodfordhumane.org or MSPCA-Angell www.mspca.org
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 20, 2020.