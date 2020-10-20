NORTON – Sandra L. McCaffrey, 78, of Norton and South Carolina, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at her daughters' home, after a long illness surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife of Charles "Chuck" P. McCaffrey of Norton and South Carolina.
Born on June 7, 1942 in Attleboro, MA she was a daughter of the late Antonio "Tony" and Laura M. (Madeiros) Medeiros.
Sandy was raised in Norton and was a graduate of Norton High School. Sandy married her beloved husband Chuck in 1967 and raised a beautiful family together. She worked in the jewelry industry for many years and then later attended the South Eastern Regional Technical School and became a Certified Medical Assistant. She worked for several local physician offices and retired from Dr. David P. Ison, Medical Office.
Sandy was a member of the Attleboro Emblem Club #58 where she served as a Past President. She also was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina where she had resided the past few years.
Sandy enjoyed knitting, sewing, painting using acrylic and water colors , golfing, reading , camping and spending precious moments with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Sandy is survived by her children, Heather L. Mulligan and her companion, Christofer Rogers both of Norton, Paul W. McCaffrey and his wife Andrea of Rehoboth, Laurie A. Supplee and her husband Charles of Rock Creek, OH; her brother, Robert Medeiros and his wife Claudette of Norton, and her nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was the mother of the late Henry C. McCaffrey and Anthony J. McCaffrey.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Community VNA, especially the help and support given to the family by Nancy, Joanne and Hannah. We would also like to extend a special thanks to her granddaughter Shannon Mulligan who lovingly assisted in the care of her grandmother.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro. A Mass of Christian Burial, will follow at 10 a.m.., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main St., Attleboro.
Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, West Street, Attleboro.
For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, please do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandy's name may be made to the to the CVNA of Attleboro Hospice Care, 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
To send Sandra's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com