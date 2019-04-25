Sara F. Kaufman, 44, of Wrentham, passed on April 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of William C. Goldschmidt.



Born in Boston on May 6, 1974, she was the daughter of Donald and Anne Marie Kaufman. Sara was a graduate of Mansfield High School. She recently had worked as a marketing research analyst at 451 Research in Boston. Sara's true passion was music. She was a gifted singer and songwriter who began her career performing at the Rose Garden Coffee House in Mansfield and spent the last 25years as a folk and blues musician playing in multiple local venues with many other musicians.



Sara loved her children and family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



In addition to her husband William and her parents, Sara is survived by three children, Ian, Katherine, and Isabel Goldschmidt, and her brother Douglas Kaufman and his wife LeDana Edwards and their son Sevin of Prague.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Friday, April 26th from 9:00 AM -12:00 PM at the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South St., Wrentham.



An online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2019