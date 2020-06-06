Sarah Claudia (McClenachan) Mortimer
Sarah Claudia Mortimer (née McClenachan) died in her home in North Attleboro, MA on June 2nd, 2020 due to complications of coronary disease. She was 66.
Sally was born on May 2nd in Elmira, NY to her parents, Suzanne and Blair McClenachan. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Boston College, class of 1976, with a degree in Special Education. She married David A. Mortimer in 1979. The Mortimer's moved to North Attleboro in 1982. David worked as an electrical engineer and Sally taught in the Foxboro and Wrentham school systems. She was a tireless volunteer at her children's elementary school and took great joy in her work with youth. She retired in 2012 and dedicated her remaining time to spending time with her husband, caring for her grandchildren, and cracking jokes with her many friends. Sally was a very caring and supportive woman who preferred to assist people in need without seeking the limelight or public recognition.
Sally was a patient and supportive teacher with a passion for befriending and connecting with a variety of people. She enjoyed volunteering with Meals On Wheels as well as animal rescue programs. One of the great joys in life was her dogs; Molly, Honey Bear, and her present dog Lucy, an Australian Shepherd mix.
Sally is survived by her husband David; her daughter and son-in-law, Emily and Andy Mortimer-Berg of Shutesbury, MA; her son, Kevin of Dorchester, MA; her sister, Anne McClenachan of Lebanon, NH; and five grandchildren Delilah, Dianna, Jack, Sam and Ava. She is preceded in death by her brother Andrew, her mother, father and step mother Eileen.
Sally will be cremated and her ashes spread in the ocean later this summer. She did not want a memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please direct donations to the North Attleboro Animal Shelter.
To sign an online guestbook for Sarah, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com

Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 6, 2020.
