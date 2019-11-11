|
|
ATTLEBORO- Scott D. Dubuc, 62, passed away on November 8, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Scott was born in Attleboro and was the son of the late Rodrigue Dubuc and Ella (Cote) Dubuc.
Scott attended local schools, was a talented athlete in his younger years and served his country honorably in the US Army. He was employed as a truck driver for Demers Bros. Trucking for many years. Scott enjoyed trips to Florida in the family Ford to visit his grandparents when he was younger and was an avid New England sports fan. Scott was always willing to help others in need. He was a warm and outgoing man with an infectious laugh and will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
He is survived by his daughter;Jennifer A. Strohl and her husband Chris of Pawtucket; brothers, Douglas R. Dubuc of Attleboro, Dennis R. Dubuc and his wife Angel of Sharon, Robert A. Dubuc and his wife Susan of Attleboro and Brian J. Dubuc and his wife Juanita of S. Yarmouth; grandson, Christopher Strohl and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 4-7pm in the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main St., Attleboro.
Burial at the MA National Cemetery will be held privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Scott's name may be made to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.
To light a memorial candle or sign the online guestbook please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 11, 2019