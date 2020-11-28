1/1
Shannon Mary Sumner
1965 - 2020
HARWICH – Shannon Mary Sumner, 55, of Harwich, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Cape Cod Hospital, Hyannis.
Born on January 16, 1965 in Attleboro, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Joan (Carey) Sumner.
Shannon treasured her time in the garden planting beautiful flowers, her favorites were tulips and lilacs. She enjoyed swimming and her fondest moments were times spent with her son, Wyatt.
Shannon is survived by her loving son, Wyatt St. Germaine of Dennis; her brother, Carey Sumner and his wife Lynn of Providence, RI; her sister, Kara Sumner of Harwich; her brother-in-law, Greg Wallen of Hyannis; she was the aunt of Caitlin Parece and her husband Manuel of Taunton, Shane Enserfud of Daytona, FL, Zach Lapin of Denver, CO and Seth and Paige Sumner both of Pawtucket, RI.
She was the sister of the late Erin Dufresne, Sean Sumner and Terrence Sumner and sister-in-law to the late Kurt Dufresne and Regina Sumner.
Private funeral services will be held by the family.
Funeral services entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
To send Shannon's family a condolence or remembrance, visit duffy-poule.com





Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
