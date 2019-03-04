Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Sheila B. Driscoll-Danforth

Sheila B. Driscoll-Danforth, 62, of Attleboro, MA, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of Edwin B. Danforth, to whom she was married on April 21, 1979.

Born on October 27, 1956 in Norwood, MA, she was the daughter of the late Edmond Rainsford Driscoll and the late Anne Marie (Walsh) Driscoll.

A graduate of Walpole High School, Class of 1975, she received her Associate Degree from Bay State Community College in Wellesley, MA. Sheila was employed in the banking industry, but her most rewarding role in life was as a wife, mother, and grandmother.

A resident of Attleboro since 2000, she previously lived in Norton.

Sheila was an avid reader who enjoyed travel, especially throughout the United States and to Ireland; cooking, and watching cooking shows; the New England Patriots; listening to music; and nature, especially being outdoor and taking hikes. She held a special place in her heart for her faithful dogs, but more than anything, she cherished spending time with her family and her beloved grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Edwin, she leaves her loving daughter Erin Elizabeth Ballou and her husband, Daniel E. Ballou, of North Attleboro, MA. Sheila was the proud and adoring grandmother of Lilly A. Ballou and Daniel R. Ballou. She leaves her dearest sisters: Maura Ann Tomaso of Mansfield, MA, and Jane Elizabeth Rainsford of West Roxbury, MA; as well as four nieces, one nephew, and her dear friend, Anne Ross of North Attleboro, MA.

A private visitation and funeral service will be held at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Sheila to Shriners Burn Hospital for Children, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200 Published in Sun Chronicle from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019