Attleboro – Sheila H. (Malloy) Aubin 81, of Attleboro, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020, in the comfort of her home in the loving care of her husband, Robert E. Aubin.
Sheila was born on October 14, 1939 in Attleboro to the late James F. and Alice M. (Brown) Malloy.
Sheila resided in Attleboro most of her life and was a graduate of Attleboro High School. She was employed by First Bristol County National Bank and was the longtime secretary of Aubin's Tri-State Electric Company.
She was a member of Highland Country Club and a member of Quail Run Country Club in Naples; FL. Sheila was also a lifelong parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro.
In addition to her husband, Sheila is survived by her brother James F. Malloy III of Bonita Springs, FL.
She was the sister of the late Beverly Malloy Rice and Patricia Malloy Silva.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main St., Attleboro.
Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, West Street, Attleboro.
For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, please do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sheila's name may be made to Beacon Hospice, 182 North Main Street, Fall River, Massachusetts 02720
To send Sheila's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com