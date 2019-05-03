Services Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove Street North Attleboro , MA 02760 (508) 695-5651 Sheila "Maloney" Hoye

Sheila (Maloney) Hoye, 83, of North Attleboro passed away peacefully at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro on Wednesday May 1, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Vincent J. Hoye, to whom she was wed for 58 years.



She was born on October 3, 1935 in Attleboro, MA. She was the loving daughter of the late Roland V. and Gertrude (Cullen) Maloney.



Sheila grew up in the Falls section of North Attleboro and was a 1953 graduate of North Attleboro HS. She attended and graduated from Stonehill College where she met the love of her life and future husband Vin. The couples first date was the Herring Run at the Taunton Inn. They married in 1960.



She began her teaching career as a French teacher in N.A. school system, and later was an enthusiastic teacher and taskmaster in grade 4 at Martin School. Sheila was affectionately known by generations of Martin School children as "Hurricane Hoye". She relished her work as a teacher for over 30 years, retiring in 1999 with countless friends from both colleagues and student ranks. Sheila always could be seen conversing with former students and parents at athletic fields, town hall, the library, Stop and Shop, the landfill, and throughout her daily travels around town. She never failed to send kind notes of thanks or encouragement to all her many friends, family, and former students.



Sheila was a staunch Democrat and a proud member of the NA Democratic Town Committee. She was a longtime RTM member, always voting to do what was the best for the townspeople of NA. Sheila exuded love and appreciation for all. She was especially proud of all her grandchildren competing on the fields and in the classroom at North Attleboro High School.



She enjoyed feeding the Cardinals, Goldfinches, and even the occasional squirrel. The final 27 years of her life was spent on Old Post Road where she could often be seen walking the neighborhood and picking up litter to keep her piece of NA clean. She was a working member of the Keeping North Attleboro Beautiful Society.



Sheila is survived by her two devoted daughters Maura Regnier and her husband Gene of North Attleboro and Meeghan Kummer and her husband Bill of North Attleboro. Her six cherished grandchildren William Kummer, Peter Kummer, Daniel Kummer, Mary Sheila Kummer, Thomas Kummer, and John Kummer all of North Attleboro. Her loving sibings Eileen Leary, Tim Maloney, Nora Roche, and Terry Maloney. Many adored nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday May 5, 2019 from 4-7pm in the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove St.North Attleboro. A funeral will begin from the funeral home on Monday May 6, 2019 at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Mary's Church 14 Park St. North Attleboro. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery Towne St. North Attleboro.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Sheila's name may be made to Keep North Attleboro Beautiful 500 East Washington St. #62 North Attleboro, MA 02762.



Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home North Attleboro, MA Published in Sun Chronicle on May 3, 2019