Shirley Alice (Doyle) Gay, age 86, passed away peacefully July 11, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar House in Providence, RI. She was the daughter of the late William J. and Gertrude (Bangs) Doyle.







Shirley was born on August 3, 1932 in Worcester and was a graduate of Worcester High School, Class of 1951. She married her late husband Chester Olice Gay on April 21, 1956 in Walpole. Shirley was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles. Family was the love of her life. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.







Beloved mother of Leslie Garcia of Foxborough and Michael Gay and his wife Mary of Dedham. Loving grandmother of Preston Garcia of San Antonio, TX, Chester Gay of Easton and Trenton Garcia of Foxborough. Devoted sister of her late seven siblings.







Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, July 18 from 12 noon to 2 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Rural Cemetery, Walpole. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.







In lieu of flowers donations in Shirley's memory may be made to the , 38 Chauncy Street, Boston, MA 02111. Published in Sun Chronicle on July 15, 2019