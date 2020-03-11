|
|
Shirley Ann (Ross) Brunelle, 75, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, MA. She was the beloved wife of Armand J. Brunelle Jr., whom she married on October 5, 1963.
Born on November 27, 1944 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Roy Lee Ross and the late Frances Emma (Sullivan) Robinson.
Shirley resided in North Attleboro since her early childhood, and was a graduate of North Attleboro High School, Class of 1962. She worked for many years at the former W.T. Grant in Attleboro Falls, and as a Bank Teller for Santander Bank, before retiring in November 2015.
A woman of strong faith, Shirley was a longtime member of the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish – St. Mark Parish, in Attleboro Falls, where she was active with the Women's Group, as a Catechism teacher, and as a tireless volunteer for the Church fair. She enjoyed bowling in a league at North Bowl; loved frequent visits to Disney World over the years; was an avid reader; and always held a special place in her heart for dogs. More than anything, Shirley deeply cherished and loved her family.
In addition to her husband, Armand, she leaves her loving children: Armand J. Brunelle III and his wife, Michele M. (Boucher) Brunelle, of Attleboro, MA; and Jeffrey D. Brunelle and his husband, Michael Packard, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. She was the proud and adoring grandmother of Marc A. Brunelle and Rachel M. Brunelle, both of Attleboro, MA. Shirley was the beloved daughter-in-law of Rose (Turinese) Brunelle of Norton, MA, and leaves her extended family and many dear friends.
A Private Visitation will be held for Shirley in the ""Memorial Chapel"" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.
Friends and family are cordially invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish – St. Mark Church, 105 Stanley Street, Attleboro Falls, MA.
Graveside Services will follow the Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in St. Mary's Cemetery, Towne Street, North Attleboro, MA.
The Brunelle family understands in the wake of the current outbreak of coronavirus disease that many of our family and friends might be concerned about attending the Mass and services. We wanted to let them know that we appreciate their concern and would be just as happy receiving a card or note from them in lieu of their attendance. For more information on whether you are a high risk person you can visit the CDC website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/high-risk-complications.html.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Shirley to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502, or on-line at www.npcf.us/donate.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020