Shirley Ann Kammerer, 78, of Wrentham, passed peacefully on October 25, 2020 in Cornerstone, Milford. She was the beloved wife of Gerald A. Kammerer for 54 years.
Born in Wayne, New Jersey on February 15, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Laura (Jacobus) Kreutz. Shirley was educated in New Jersey Schools. She met Gerald and was married in New Jersey. She was the operator and owner of the former Rainbows End Gift Shop in Wrentham in the 1980's. She enjoyed decorating cakes, quilting, and stained glass work. Shirley was an active member of both the Holly Club and Red Hat Society. In earlier days she was active in Little League and as a Cub Scout den mother.
In addition to her husband Gerald, Shirley is survived by three sons, Gerald Scott Kammerer of Tennessee, Todd Lawrence Kammerer of Wrentham, and Wade Bennett Kammerer of Uxbridge. Also survived by her grandchildren, Mark Pelletier, Slade, Ty, Nathanial, Lucy, Alexia, and Maxwell Kammerer, and her brother, Charles Kreutz of New Jersey. Gerald and Shirley put together the first strings of Christmas lights for the Wrentham Town Common, establishing a tradition that continues to this day.
Relatives and friends are invited to drive by visitation at the family's home, 40 Stoney Brook Lane, Wrentham on Saturday, October 31st from 1-4 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: St Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org.
An online guestbook may be found at rjrosfunralhomeinc.com.