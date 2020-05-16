Shirley L. (Jewett) Schromm
1930 - 2020
PROVIDENCE RI - Shirley L Schromm 90, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at HOPE Hospice in Providence RI. She is the widow of the late Joseph Schromm.

Shirley was born in Attleboro on March 22, 1930 to the late Marion (Dunlap) and late Robert Jewett. She was raised in Attleboro and Norton.

She was a 1948 graduate from Norton High School. For the last several years Shirley has lived at Christopher Heights Assisted Living in Attleboro.

Shirley worked for RF Simmons/Jostens for over 32 years until her retirement in 1995. She was a member of Second Congregational Church since 1936 and participated on many church committees. Shirley especially loved spending time with her family members and looked forward to the annual family reunions, and her summer trips to the White Mountains in New Hampshire. She was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.

Shirley is survived by her brother, Ralph Jewett and his wife Esther of Plymouth, MA; Sister-in law, Cathy LaPorte of Merrimac, MA; Sister-In-Law, Cynthia Jewett of Rehoboth and also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was sister to the late Francis Woodland, Robert Jewett Jr, Norma Reynolds, John Jewett, Beverly Briggs, James Jewett, and William Jewett.

The family extends thanks for the love and care provided by Hope Hospice.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can made in Shirley's name to the Second Congregational Church, 50 Park St, Attleboro, MA 02703.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.

To send Shirley's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com


Published in Sun Chronicle on May 16, 2020.
