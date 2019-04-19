Services Roberts & Sons Funeral Home 30 South Street Foxborough , MA 02035 (508) 543-5471 Shirley Lillian Bulger

1938 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Shirley Lillian Bulger, 80, a Foxboro resident for many years passed away on April 14th, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.



She was the beloved wife of Robert H. Bulger who predeceased her on June 27th, 1993. Born in Cambridge, MA on September 12, 1938, she was the loving daughter of the late Albert and Lillian Prosser of Westwood, MA



She was a graduate of Westwood High School. She worked as an administrative assistant for The Foxboro Company retiring after 32 years. Shirley spent her retirement years volunteering at Norwood Hospital and The Foxboro Fire Department.



Shirley was a very musical person. In her teenage years, she sang jingles for a local radio station. In later years, she rediscovered her passion for ball room dancing, proudly competing with her friends at the Fred Astaire dance studios. Shirleys favorite times were spent with her family on their annual summer vacations on the Cape.





She is survived by her devoted daughters Lynne Ferencik (Richard) of Plainville, Julie Woodson of Foxboro, Kim Larson of Foxboro. "Nana" will be greatly missed by her beloved grandchildren Matthew Ferencik (Ashley) of Worcester and Lindsey Ferencik of Plainville. She is predeceased by her loving grandson, Sean Robert MacLean. Also survived by her caring step daughter Elizabeth Bulger Shannon and Shirley's treasured best friend Sarah Miglierini. She will be greatly missed by her canine side kick, Stella. She leaves her loving sisters, Joanne Rys (Fred), Linda Sears (Ed) and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Albert Presser, Dorothy Coombs, Barbara Micelli and Marjorie Killion.





Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday April 22nd at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxboro. Join in our celebration of her life at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 23rd at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Rockhill Cemetery, Foxboro. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2019