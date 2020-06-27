Shirley Saunders
Shirley Saunders, longtime resident of North Attleboro and beloved First Grade teacher passed away peacefully at home in Westport on Tuesday.

Shirley taught at Lincoln School in Providence RI for 30 years, where she was the recipient of the Dorothy Gifford Chair award and was honored with the ongoing Shirley Saunders Lectureship Series. After her retirement she went on to tutor students at Gordon School in Providence, and at her own home. Her teaching career spanned 6 decades, and her passion for teaching was only outweighed by her love for her students.

Shirley is survived by her 3 children: Amy, Lisa, and Charlie Huntington, 5 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for Shirley will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory can be made to the MSPCA or the Shirley Saunders Lecture Series at Lincoln School in Providence, RI.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 27, 2020.
