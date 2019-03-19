Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Silva Earl Kenneth

Kenneth Earl Silva, 83, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Garden Place Nursing Home in Attleboro, MA. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia Ann (Malloy) Silva, to whom he was married on July 25, 1959, and who passed away on May 24, 2016.



Born on January 28, 1936 in Taunton, MA, he was the son of the late John and Dora (Faille) Silva.



A graduate of Providence College, Class of 1958, he proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Army, commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1958. Kenneth served until 1966, discharged with the rank of Captain.



Kenneth was employed as an Executive in the transportation industry for many years, having worked in both sales and management for Sun Oil Company for twenty years, and for St. Johnsbury Trucking Company, before retiring.



A resident of North Attleboro for twenty-nine years, he previously lived in Medfield, MA.



A man of great faith, he was a longtime member of St. Mark's Church in Attleboro Falls, and was very active at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in Attleboro, including donating his time and efforts at the Shrine's Soup Kitchen. He was an avid fan of New England sports teams, and also enjoyed attending Paw Sox games and watching Providence College sports. His professional and military life involved considerable travel, which he enjoyed with Patricia. More than anything, Kenneth loved spending time with his cherished wife and family, especially with his grandchildren he so adored.



Kenneth was the loving father of Timothy J. Silva and his wife, Susan E. (Hooven) Silva, of Mechanicville, NY; Patrick K. Silva of North Attleboro, MA, and his late wife, Karen Ann (Bierlich) Silva, who died on September 23, 2012; and Kevin T. Silva and his wife, Doreen C. (DeSousa) Silva, of East Providence, RI. Kenneth was the proud grandfather of Andrew M. Silva, Timothy P. Silva, Marisa L. Silva, Ryan M. Silva, and Tanya L. Sousa. He was the brother of Doreen Torres and her husband, Richard Torres, of East Taunton, MA; the late John J. Silva; and the late Robert C. Silva; and leaves several nieces and nephews, his extended family, and many dear friends.



Friends and relatives cordially invited to honor and remember Kenneth by gathering for a Visitation with Veteran's Honors on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, followed by a Funeral from the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home Service and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Church, 105 Stanley Street, Attleboro Falls, MA.



A Graveside Service with Full Military Honors will immediately follow in St. John's Cemetery, Attleboro, MA, at which time Kenneth will be laid to rest alongside his dear late wife, Patricia.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Kenneth to the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette - "Soup Kitchen", 947 Park Street, Attleboro, MA 02703



For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200 Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2019