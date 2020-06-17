Plainville – Sister Carmel Ethier, 88, Religious Order of Jesus and Mary of Plainville, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro, MA.
Born March 3, 1932 in Woonsocket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Gonzalve and Lydia (Fontaine) Ethier.
Sister Carmel worked as a piano and glee club teacher in Highland Mills, NY; in Fall River teaching glee club and signing lessons; at Holy Family in Woonsocket, she was a teacher; at St Charles in Providence she taught High School glee club, choir and gave private music lessons; at the Fall River High School she was a teacher for the glee club, choir and private lessons; in Hyattsville MD she studied at C.U.; at the Jesus and Mary Academy in Fall River she was a High School teacher, singing and music teacher; at St. Clare High School in Woonsocket, she taught biology, physiology and glee club; while in Rome she worked on her tertianship and then came back to St. Clare, Holy Family; at Bishop Keough High School in Pawtucket, she taught Biology and Spanish and she taught at Bishop Feehan High School, Attleboro were proximity allowed her to care for her sick mother at Chateau Clare in Woonsocket. Sister Carmel also spent time at the Villa Augustina in Goffstown, NH, as a part-time secretary, teacher and in fundraising. She also provided hospital ministry in Pacoima, CA.
Sister Carmel retired to the Religious Order of Jesus and Mary of Plainville, were she was known for her community service, parish choir and serving and helping in many ways.
Sister Carmel is survived by her niece, Mrs. Alma Check of North Smithfield, RI.
She was the sister of the late Claire and Larry Ethier.
Funeral services will be held when all can gather to celebrate Sister Carmel's life as family, Religious Sister's and numerous friends.
Donations to the Religious Order of Jesus and Mary retirement fund would be appreciated; RJM Retirement Center, 92 School Street, Plainville, MA 02762.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
On-line guest book may be found at, www.duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 17, 2020.