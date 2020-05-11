AGUIAR, RSM, Sister Mary Jessica, 95, a Sister of Mercy for 76 years, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Mount St. Rita Health Centre. She was the daughter of the late Jesse and Theresa (Pedro) Aguiar and sister of the late Richard Aguiar. She is survived by her sister, Mary Wagner in Florida as well as nephews, Jesse and Michael Aguiar and niece, Kristen Walsh.
Sister was loyal to her Portuguese heritage and joined that loyalty to the Irish Mercy Community founded by Catherine McAuley. Sister Jessica spent her long life serving in a variety of ways in the Diocese of Fall River. Whether it was as teacher or principal, in special education or in parish ministry, as CCD director or clerical aide, she brought her competence and welcoming smile to her ministry.
A person of warmth and graciousness, she will be missed by many, especially her sister companions and her beloved Roje.
A private burial service will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel, Cumberland, RI. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held for Sister Jessica at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sister's memory to the Sisters of Mercy, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 will be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 11, 2020.