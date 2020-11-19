Sophie Makarewicz 101, passed away Friday November 13, 2020 in Brockport, NY. She was the beloved wife of the late Chester Makarewicz.
Born in Attleboro, MA she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Zelasko) Gawlik. She lived in New York since 2014, and was formerly of South Attleboro, MA.
Before retiring Sophie was employed as an Inspector for Automatic Machine Products Co. of Attleboro, MA. for many years.
Mrs. Makarewicz is survived by her loving family, one son Joseph C. Makarewicz and his wife Joyce of Spencerport, NY, one daughter Jane S. Query and her husband Armand of Hew Hampshire, four grandchildren, five great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a Graveside Prayer Service Saturday November 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Newell Burying Ground 1502 West Street Rt 123 Attleboro, MA
Arrangements were by Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls, RI. To sign her guest book or leave a message of condolence, please visit romenskifh.com.