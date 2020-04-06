|
Stacey Lee Waugh of Brockton MA, age 53, passed away on March 29, 2020 at home.
Born in Attleboro, MA on April 14, 1966, to the late Nancy (Nerney) Waugh and Alan Waugh of Denmark ME, she grew up in North Attleboro, attended Saint Mary's School and was a graduate of Bishop Feehan High School in 1984.
Stacey attended the EMT program through Safety Program Consultants and attended Fisher College before becoming an EMT at Norwood Hospital. She retired 10 years ago.
Stacey enjoyed traveling to Maine to visit family and exploring New Hampshire's White Mountains with her son, David.
In addition to her father, Stacey leaves her son David Mazzucco of Warwick, RI, his wife Kassi Mazzucco, their children Jace, Hadley, Davin, and Holden Mazzucco, all still at home. She was the sister of David Waugh of Seekonk MA and stepdaughter to Joan Korb Waugh. Stacey also leaves a niece, nephews, several cousins, aunts, and uncles.
A private memorial and burial will be held by the family.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 6, 2020