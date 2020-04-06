Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
(508) 695-5651

Stacey Waugh


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stacey Waugh Notice
Stacey Lee Waugh of Brockton MA, age 53, passed away on March 29, 2020 at home.
Born in Attleboro, MA on April 14, 1966, to the late Nancy (Nerney) Waugh and Alan Waugh of Denmark ME, she grew up in North Attleboro, attended Saint Mary's School and was a graduate of Bishop Feehan High School in 1984.
Stacey attended the EMT program through Safety Program Consultants and attended Fisher College before becoming an EMT at Norwood Hospital. She retired 10 years ago.
Stacey enjoyed traveling to Maine to visit family and exploring New Hampshire's White Mountains with her son, David.
In addition to her father, Stacey leaves her son David Mazzucco of Warwick, RI, his wife Kassi Mazzucco, their children Jace, Hadley, Davin, and Holden Mazzucco, all still at home. She was the sister of David Waugh of Seekonk MA and stepdaughter to Joan Korb Waugh. Stacey also leaves a niece, nephews, several cousins, aunts, and uncles.
A private memorial and burial will be held by the family.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stacey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -