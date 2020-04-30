|
Stanley Medeiros, 78
Stanley Medeiros, 78, of Attleboro, MA, formerly of Norton, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Garden Place HealthCare in Attleboro.
Born on June 22, 1941 in Mansfield, MA, he was the son of the late Antonio Medeiros Coelho and the late Amberzina (Arais) Medeiros Coelho.
Raised and educated in Mansfield, MA, he was a graduate of Mansfield High School, Class of 1960. Stanley worked for thirty-seven years as a meat manager for United Food before retiring in October 1995.
A resident of Norton for the past fifteen years, he previously lived in North Attleboro and Mansfield, and attended Evangelical Covenant Church in Attleboro for many years.
Stanley was an avid reader with many interests in life. He was a past President of Parents Without Partners and a past member of New Beginnings both in Providence, RI and in Foxboro, MA. He studied general business management, loved Red Corvettes, and had a special place in his heart for his late cat "Max".
Stanley was the loving father of Dr. Mark F. Medeiros of Providence, RI; Matthew J. Medeiros of Newport, RI; Sunny F. Pelletier of Bellingham, MA; and Micah L. Medeiros of North Attleboro, MA. He was a proud and adoring grandfather. Stanley was the brother of Manny Medeiros of Quincy, MA and Antonio "Tony" Medeiros of Middleboro; and was predeceased by his sister, Vivian McEneaney. He leaves several nieces and nephews, his extended family, and many good friends.
A Private Graveside Service will be held for Stanley in St. Mary's Cemetery, Mansfield, at which time he will be laid to rest with his dear late parents.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Stanley to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, MA 01701.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2020