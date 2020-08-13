Stella Czyzewicz passed away on Friday August 7, 2020 at the amazing age of 103. She lived life with love, vigor and spirit well into her centennial years. A joy and inspiration to all and a friend to all the lives she touched.
She always said her best years were those shared with her husband, the late Adolph Czyzewicz.
Her pride and joy was not only her daughter Linda (Czyzewicz) Berg and her husband Peter Of North Attleboro but her grandchildren Nicole (Berg) Chalfoun, and her husband Charbel of New Jersey, Michael Berg and his wife Sarah of Connecticut, and Christian Berg and his wife Heather of Honolulu, Hawaii. Her great grandchildren Kayden, Laith, Jad and Kayla always brought a smile to her face. She was so proud and loved them all.
Stella worked hard at various manufacturing jobs. She was a devoted member of Holy Cross Polish National Church, Contributing proudly to its Ladies Adoration Society.
Every family has its Matriarch. Our family and extended family had Stella. We all have fond memories of Stella and Al sharing Polish Food, drinks and fun on Christmas Eve.
Unfortunately, because of Covid 19, Burial Services will be private. Because Stella experienced the isolation brought on by the disease, we are sure she would want to help others suffering. Memorial Donations in Stella's Memory to the Greater Boston Food Bank would be greatly appreciated.
However, in the spirit of all Stella was, a Polish style celebration of her life will be held in 2021 at a date and time to be announced.
