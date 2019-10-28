Home

Stephanie Carmay Chicoine


1969 - 2019
Stephanie Carmay Chicoine Notice
ATTLEBORO – Stephanie Carmay Chicoine, 50, of Attleboro, passed away after a long illness on Friday, October 18, 2019.
Born on October 9, 1969 in Waterbury, CT she was the loving daughter of Walter and Marie (Leone) Chicoine of Attleboro.
Stephanie grew up in Attleboro and was a 1987 graduate of Attleboro High School. She then attended Assumption College where she received her Bachelor's Degree. After college she moved back home to Attleboro where she taught 3rd and 4th grade at the St. John the Evangelist School for 7 years. Stephanie then moved to Valencia, CA to further her studies and obtained a Master's Degree in Counseling and Elementary School Administration. She was employed in the Santa Clarita School District as a teacher and assistant principal for 20 years until her retirement.
Stephanie enjoyed singing in the St. John's Church Choir, listening to music and spending time with her friends at concerts and Broadway shows.
In addition to her parents, Stephanie is survived by her two brothers, Mark Chicoine of Attleboro and Timothy Wheeler and his wife Julia of England; her nephew, Zachary Chicoine of Attleboro and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attended a memorial visitation from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro.
A funeral will be conducted on Thursday, October 31 at 9 a.m. from the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 10 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main St., Attleboro. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, West Street, Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephanie's name may be made to the American Livers Foundation directly at https://liverfoundation.org/
To send Stephanie's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 28, 2019
