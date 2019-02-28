Services Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove Street North Attleboro , MA 02760 (508) 695-5651 Stephen "Steve-O" Fennelly

Notice Condolences Flowers PLAINVILLE – Stephen "Steve-O" Fennelly of Plainville, formerly of Canton and Burlington, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center after ongoing health battles, which he faced with much courage. He was a loving and kind person with a soft-spoken manner.

He was the son of the late Edward and Catherine Fennelly and the beloved brother of Susan and her husband, Stephen of Plainville, Edward of Plainville and Gregory and his wife Rose-Marie of Natick; the loving uncle of Kimberly and her husband Jason, Kristina, Ashley, Christopher and Gregory and also the great-uncle of Christian and Alexander.

He was employed for several years at Papa Gino's in Burlington and Canton. He was also employed at Lifeworks, Inc. in Norwood for several years, where he enjoyed spending his time and had many special friendships.

He enjoyed walking and was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing the guitar. He loved music and was a fan of all the Boston sports teams. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his two great-nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday, March 2 from 9am to 10:15 a.m. at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. A Mass will be celebrated after visitation at 10:30 a.m. at St. Martha's Church, 227 South Street (Route 1A) in Plainville. Burial will be held at a later date at Shepardville Cemetery in Plainville.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019