Stephen "Steve" Henry Machowski, 60, of South Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI. He was the beloved husband of Cynthia "Cindy" Ann (Morris) Machowski, to whom he was married on September 19, 1986.



Born on September 28, 1958 in Attleboro, MA, he was the son of the late Henry Stanley Machowski and the late Rosemary (Collins) Machowski.



A lifelong resident of Attleboro, Steve was a graduate of Attleboro High School, Class of 1976, and received his Associate Degree from New England Institute of Technology. He worked in the field of Accounts Payable for Cintas Corporation and for Cumberland Farms in Canton, MA, before retiring in 2017, and was a member of the Lions Club of Attleboro.



A warm and caring man with many interests in life, he was an ardent fan of the Boston Bruins and the New England Patriots; enjoyed watching movies and television, especially the NCIS series and cooking shows; and taking trips to New Hampshire and Cape Cod with Cindy. Steve could often be found tinkering with things, particularly with his collection of pocket knives and flashlights. He held a special place in his heart for his faithful Miniature Dachshund, "Maya". Steve could truly best be described as a family man who cherished being with his wife and children, and most especially with his beloved grandson.



In addition to his wife, Cindy, he leaves his loving children: Brad S. Machowski; Kristen E. Machowski and her companion, Keith Michael Brouillette; and Cathrine R. Machowski, all of South Attleboro, MA. He was the adoring grandfather of Jaxon L. Machowski of South Attleboro, MA. Steve was the dear brother of Gary Michael Machowski of Cranston, RI; David A. Machowski of Attleboro, MA; Lisa M. Ahearn and her husband, Michael Patrick Ahearn, of North Attleboro, MA; and the late Michael J. Machowski. He is survived by his aunt, Julia "Cioci" A. Machowski of South Attleboro, MA; three nieces: Lynne Teixeira, Lillie Ahearn, and Andrea Machowski; and three nephews: Jeffrey Filipe, Eric Machowski, and Aidan Ahearn. Steve leaves many cousins, his extended family, and many dear friends.



Friends and relatives are cordially invited to honor and remember Steve by gathering for a Visitation on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.



Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Steve to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701, or at www.cancer.org.



For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.



Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019