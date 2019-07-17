PLAINVILLE - Steve Campbell, 63, of Plainville passed away peacefully on Monday July 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He was the husband of Peggy (Flanagan) Campbell, with whom he celebrated 30 years of marriage on March 28th 2019.

Steve was born on January 1, 1956 in Brockton, the son of Edward Allen Campbell and Mary (Roderigues) Campbell. After graduating from Rockland High School, Steve entered into a career in the food service and hospitality industry where he met his wife Peggy. In 1991 Mr. Campbell co-founded Steven's & Associates and in 2009 later founded his own company: Campbell Hospitality Marketing.

Steve enjoyed traveling and spending time with family, supporting New England sports teams, hiking and gardening.

Mr. Campbell leaves behind his wife Peggy and their two children: Bryan and Mary Campbell.

He leaves three sisters: Karen (Campbell) Porter, Patricia (Campbell) Bhatt, and Deborah (Campbell) Daniels in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Daniel Campbell.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 19 from 4-7 p.m. in the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday July 20 at 10 a.m. at St. Martha's Parish, 227 South Street, Plainville, MA followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Attleboro Falls. There will be no funeral procession from the funeral home on Saturday. Following graveside services, an invitation will be extended to join family for a time of refreshment and fellowship.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer institute in memory of Steve Campbell to support cancer research and patient care at: P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift.

Published in Sun Chronicle on July 17, 2019