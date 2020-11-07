1/1
Steven Earl Curry
Steven Earl Curry, 72 of North Kingstown, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. He was a beloved husband of Jane Reardon Curry for 26 years. Born in Attleboro, MA, he was a son of the late Earl C. and Nancy E. (Dodge) Curry.
Steven was a graduate of Foxboro High School, Class of 1967. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a machinist's mate on the U.S.S. New Jersey BB62 from 1967 to 1969 in the M Division. Steven was then stationed on the U.S.S. Dixie AD14 from 1969 to 1971 in the valve shop. Following his service, Steven attended ITT Tech for two years, where he graduated with a degree in Engineering Tooling. Steven was employed by Cleveland Twist Drill in Mansfield, MA as a machinist for 23 years before retiring from Pilgrim Screw Corporation in Providence, RI.
He was the father of Amy (Curry) Carlson (husband, Douglas), and Rachel (Curry) Maxim; grandfather of Kenneth Curry and Joshua Bell; step-father of Mary-Jane Kanaczet (husband, Kevin), and Erin Albanese; step-grandfather of Kevin Thomas Kanaczet, Andrew Edward Kanaczet; great-grandfather of Anthony, JJ, Lilly, Jaxx & Jordan who is due to arrive next month; brother of Bryan Curry (wife, Cathy) and the late Joyce (Curry) Warburton; and uncle of Lynda Holbrook and the late Lisa Warburton and David Curry.
Service details are pending and will be announced on the Fagan-Quinn funeral home website.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Blvd Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886, will be appreciated.
Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for service details and online condolences.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
