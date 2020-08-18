NORTH ATTLEBORO – Steven J. Eighmy, 66, of North Attleboro passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Sylvia (Petrella) Eighmy for 45 years.
Born on October 22, 1953 in Geneva, NY, he was the son of the late John C. and Claire A. (Proulx) Eighmy.
Steve was a longtime resident of North Attleboro and a 1971 graduate of North Attleboro High School. He lived in several different states growing up, following his father's Navy career around the country.
He attended Roger Williams University in Rhode Island and studied engineering.
In March of 2020, Steve retired from Amtrak after 30 years of service where he worked as the C & S Compliance head for the New Engineering Division.
Prior to his work at Amtrak, he worked for 11 years as an engineer at Martin Copeland in East Providence and also at Fairfield Optical in Mansfield for five years.
Steve was a longtime devoted communicant of St. Mary's Church (now Transfiguration of the Lord Parish) in North Attleboro where for many years ran the St. Patrick's Day dinner at the church. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus, serving as Grand Knight three times, including during the Centennial Year of the Council.
He rode in the Multiple Sclerosis 150 mile Bike Ride for many years, raising money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society of Rhode Island on the "Knight Riders" team.
Steve was devoted to his community and involved in Early Intervention, raising money for the Kennedy Donovan Center through spaghetti suppers and also volunteered at the La Salette Shrine's Labor Day Festival for many years. He also organized Christmas parties each year for senior citizens, originally at the Knights of Columbus Hall and later at St. Mary's Church.
He had many passions and hobbies, including cultivating his famous vegetable garden, traveling to many countries with his wife Sylvia and his many friends, carpentry and woodworking, fishing, scuba diving, softball, bowling, and building model airplanes and spaceships.
Steve was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family, playing with his grandkids, cooking delicious meals, and selflessly helping out with home improvements at the homes of friends and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Jennifer LePera and husband Paul of North Attleboro; his son, Christopher Eighmy and wife Amy of North Attleboro; two grandchildren: John Paul LePera and Avery Jane Eighmy; three brothers: Philip Eighmy and wife Charlene of Sarasota, FL, Kevin Eighmy and wife Lea of Oklahoma and Mark Eighmy and wife Misty of Oklahoma. He was brother of the late John Eighmy.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 20 from 3-6 p.m. at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church with burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery & Arboretum, Attleboro Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's name may be made to the Jimmy Fund at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO BOX 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
