Notice Condolences Flowers Steven M. Skeldon, Sr., 60, of South Attleboro, passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 27, 2019.

He was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the second son of Corinne (Bedard) and the late Albert Skeldon Jr. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brothers Albert Skeldon III and his wife Sophie of Cumberland, RI and Michael Skeldon and his wife Sonia of Pascoag, RI; his stepmother Lorraine (Senecal) Skeldon of Beverly Hills, FL; his sons Steven Skeldon Jr. and wife Kimberlee of Taunton, Matthew Skeldon and his wife Christina of Kingston, Jason Skeldon and his wife Michelle of Holliston, and Brian Skeldon of Westerly, RI; his grandchildren Kylie, Savannah, Chase, and Abby. In addition to these family members, he had a special relationship with Naszaya Gray; raising him as a son and Naszaya's aunt Bobbie Ann Palardy. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, CJ (Chopper Jr.).



Steve had dreams when he was a young man and worked hard throughout his life to make them a reality. One of his greatest dreams was to go into business for himself.



A self-taught mechanic, he worked for several service stations before striking out on his own. In 1989, he opened SS Automotive, a customer-focused business that became a fixture in South Attleboro for the next three decades. His personalized service established a trust which resulted in a tremendously loyal customer base. Customers could always be assured of two things: being treated fairly and the sounds of classic rock filling the garage.



Steve enjoyed cooking. He was happiest when sharing something he had prepared for his family or friends. His meatballs, in particular, had quite a following in the Skeldon family.



A passionate fan of NASCAR and the NFL, there wasn't a race or a game about which Steve didn't have a feeling or opinion. He also enjoyed spending time on the water. He especially loved fishing and quahoging near Hog Island in Narragansett Bay.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 3-5pm at the JJ Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road in Cumberland, RI. A short prayer service will follow at 5pm.



In honor of his love for his dogs, the family asks that, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to:



The Friends of the Attleboro Animal Shelter

PO Box 592

Attleboro, MA 02703

Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2019