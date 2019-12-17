|
|
Stewart David Bayuk, age 64, of Foxborough, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Milton and Viola (Penn) Bayuk.
Stewart was the beloved husband of Elizabeth Beth (Cadegan) Bayuk. Loving father of Nathaniel Bayuk and his wife Bethany of Milford, NH, Jordan Bayuk of Foxborough and Lauren Bayuk. He was the devoted grandfather of Charlotte Bayuk. Stewart was the Brother of Barry and his wife Barbara Bayuk and the late Jerry Bayuk. Stewart was the brother in-law of Jen Bayuk, Margaret Carroll and Val Baker.
Stewart was born in Boston. He graduated from Sharon High School. He earned his BS at Boston College and earned his MBA from Suffolk University.
Stewart was employed by KEECO in New York and was a Vice President of Pacific Coast Feather in WA. He cherished the relationships that he had with his co-workers from both KEECO and PCF.
A baseball enthusiast, Stewart was an integral volunteer and supporter of Foxborough Youth Baseball. He was also the founder of the Friendship Youth Baseball League. Stewart was a faithful friend of all Boston College sports.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, December 18 from 4 PM to 8 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 AM at St. Marys Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Please omit flowers. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stewarts memory may be made to the Foxborough Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxborough, MA 02035 or the Shaggy Dog Rescue of Houston, TX at www.houstonshaggydogrescue.org.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019