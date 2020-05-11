Stuart Blair (Sandy) Maguire of Wrentham, beloved son of the late Louis and Virginia (Williams) Maguire was called home on Sunday, May 3rd 2020 .
Sandy graduated from Newbury Junior College, and proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. He worked at the Wrentham State School for many years, and retired from Stop & Shop Supermarket following years of cheerful and
dependable service to customers .
In addition to his decades long commitment to the United States Marine Corp, Sandy maintained a lifelong commitment to volunteerism that began in early childhood. He was a faithful friend to the Sisters of Mount Saint Mary's Abbey in
Wrentham, MA, and the Brothers of St. Joseph's Monastery, a Trappist monastery in Spencer, MA, where he found profound peace in his charitable work.
Sandy was a gentle, soft-spoken man who cared deeply for the disenfranchised.
In his quiet way, he touched the lives of both friends and strangers with his genuine smileand humble nature. He was a generous man who often expressed his love for family and friends with a warm hug--and a jar of Trappist preserves from the Abbey .
Stuart Blair Maguire leaves his loving siblings Ann of Westport, MA, his twin brother Bruce (Linda) of Franklin, MA, Donald (Mindy) of Baraboo, WI, Jean of Westport, MA, Keith (Eileen) of Lincolnville, ME, and Hugh (Dawn) of Limestone NY.
He was pre-deceased by his beloved brothers, Alan and Kenneth Maguire. Sandy also leaves his Colorado Aunts and Uncle, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and grandnephews .
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, however all are encouraged to
begin celebrating Sandy's life today by spreading jam on your toast and kindness in the
world .
Donations in his memory may be made to Mount Saint Mary's Abbey, 300
Arnold St., Wrentham, MA 02093 .
Semper Fi .
An online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 11, 2020.