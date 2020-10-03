Dr. Sudarshan "Mike" Malik, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday September 29, 2020. He was surrounded by loving family members as he gave his last breath. Sudarshan was born in Lahore, India. As a young boy, he survived the violence of the partition between India and Pakistan. His family, devout Hindus were forced from their home in Lahore and settled in New Delhi in refugee housing, leaving all of their belongings behind. He spent his childhood years in Kalka Ji, New Delhi. He attended Amritsar Medical College and traveled to the US for medical residency where he met the love of his life, Ruth Chan from the Philippines. Sudarshan specialized in Ear, Nose and Throat medicine. He had a private practice in Attleboro, MA until he retired in 2000. Despite growing up in India, Sudarshan became an avid skier and boater. He became a master of catching bluefish on Cape Cod, as well as wrapping the boat propeller around harbor moorings. Sudarshan was an active tennis player and lover of golf. He was a member of Highland Country Club for many years until they closed their doors. He was recently a member of Ledgemont Country Club. Sudarshan is survived by his wife, Ruth, his three sons, Vinu, Neil, and Michael, his six grandchildren, Nixon, Remy, Vasco, Jasmine, Indira, and Vinu Jr. The funeral and burial will be private. Arrangements by Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, Pawtucket. For online condolences, please visit www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.