|
|
Sun Ja Connie Patten, 74, of Woonsocket, died January 22, 2020 in Trinity Health & Rehabilitation Center, Woonsocket. She was born in Seoul, Korea in 1945.
She attended beautician school, and spent her time caring for her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Sara Faulkingham of North Attleboro, MA; as well as three grandchildren, Taric Isom and Brendan Faulkingham, both of North Attleboro, and Steven Faulkingham and his wife Mariah, currently stationed in Japan. She was the mother of the late S. James Faulkingham.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket, RI. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the , 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020