Green, Susan C. also known as Sue, passed away on October 5, 2019. She was 73. Sue was born on October 4, 1946 in Worcester, MA to parents Alfred and Ann Oakes. Sue resided in Foxboro, MA until her retirement in 2004. She dedicated 20 years as a teacher to the Foxboro Public School System. Her life in Florida included being a member of numerous clubs at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
Survivors include her loving husband, Robert E. Green of North Port, FL; two children, Michael (Marisa) Green of North Kingstown, RI and Kathryn Brown of Attleboro, MA; one brother, Robert (Mimi) Oakes of Fort Lauderdale, FL; and five grandchildren, Robert, Christina, John, Lauren, and Lily. To leave the family a special condolence or to share a memory of Sue please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 15, 2019